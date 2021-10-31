MCEWEN, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for hurting a Perry County Sheriff's Department investigator has barricaded himself inside a home in McEwen on Sunday evening, Humphreys County Sheriff confirmed to News 4.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said they received information that Hayden Chappell was in a home at 6200 block of Old Nashville Highway in McEwen.

Authorities have been searching for Chappell since earlier this month. Chappell is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading charges after law enforcement said he injured Inv. Jonathan Kelly during a traffic stop on Oct. 15.

On Sunday, law enforcement set up an immediate perimeter around the home on Old Nashville Highway, and Davis said they had evacuated every one else from it.

Davis said they believe there are weapons in the home, and Chappell, who is also wanted on burglary charges in Humphreys County, has barricaded himself inside it.

Davis said they are working to resolve this incident peacefully and wanted to warn people to avoid the area.