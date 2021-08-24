WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The death toll of people killed from the flooding in Humphreys County this weekend increased on Wednesday.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed that 19 people have died from the flooding. At last check, that means there are still two people missing. Authorities have released no names or ages at this time.

Authorities updated the death count to 18 on Tuesday, and that's lower than officials first reported. However, there was some confusion about people who lost their lives from the storm when they were looking at cases related to the emergency room.

Authorities were also able to get an aerial look at the damage. They say it's worse than they thought it originally was.

"Hundreds of homes that have been affected by some type of damage, whether it's damaged with the water coming through the home that people will be able to stay in," Davis said. "You know we've got some folks that are in their homes that had the deep waist deep water, that now the waters receded that there won't stay."

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office released the desperate 911 calls for help as water rushes into hundreds of homes, trapping several people.

“I have a neighbor who's trapped in her trailer the water's all around the edge of it. It's coming up and she can't get out,” 911 caller said.

“I'm upstairs, it's already got the downstairs and I can't get out,” 911 caller said.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee after devastating flooding that killed at least 22 in Humphreys County. The president's approval frees up federal funding to assist in state and local recovery efforts in the impacted areas.

