NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Director of Schools Richard Rye says they plan to relocate Waverly Elementary School and Waverly Junior High School after both schools flooded Saturday morning.
Rye says this is the third time in 11 years the schools have seen flooding damage.
Parents and teachers say had school been in session that day, many students would not have survived. As News4 saw, walking through the school, the water line would have been well above the height of elementary school students.
“I’m 5’3 ½” and it was above my head,” Terri Pirtle, a mom of a second grader and kindergartener at Waverly Elementary school, put into perspective. “They would no doubt be dead.”
The school is home to 500 students. Now, it’s caked in mud. The computer lab is dusted in dirt and library books soaked in water.
“The thought of sending our children to school now, on a sunny day with rain in the forecast, I can’t imagine,” says Pirtle. “My children are terrified.”
“We can’t come back in this building, we can’t do it,” says Samantha Hawkins, a music teacher at Waverly Elementary.
She says it’s a chance the school cannot take. That’s why she’s behind the petition Pirtle started, to condemn and rebuild Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High School elsewhere.
“With 20-plus kids in your room and water rushing through, I can’t even imagine what I would have done, you know?”
“You can fix it, but there’s still a health hazard,” Pirtle says. She mentioned while this is the third time the school has flooded in 11 years; this is by far the worst.
She says a levee near the school was recently rebuilt, but failed Saturday morning.
“If they cleaned and restored, who is to say that our grandchildren would be the next victims?” questions Pirtle.
Humphreys County schools will be closed at least through Labor Day. They say they are taking it week by week and will find an alternate solution in the meantime.
