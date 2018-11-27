HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A member of the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office team is now better equipped to go into any crime scene thanks to a charitable donation.
K-9 Ringo received his body armor, a bullet and stab proof protecive vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor and embroidered with "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always".
According to a post on the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the group who provided the vest is a 501c(3) charity based in Massachusetts with a mission "to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States." The group has provided through private and corporate donations over 3,100 protective vests in 50 states valued at $5.7 million since the group was founded in 2009.
"The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States," the post says.
You can learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. including how to volunteer and donate on their website here.
