HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Humphreys County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding a man who went missing Thursday afternoon.
According to Humphreys County Sheriff's Office, Charles Stirman went missing from Clydeton Road at 3 p.m. There is no known direction of travel, but it is possible he is heading to Florida in a blue Toyota pickup truck.
If you have any information, contact Humphreys County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 931-296-7792.
