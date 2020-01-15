HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a woman wanted for attempted murder.
Investigators say Megan Dotson is a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred on January 11. Additional details surrounding the case are not immediately clear.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dotson, you're asked to call Humphrey's County Sheriff's Office at 931-296-2301 or email cid@hcsotn.com. Anyone with tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
