The Bird is the Word these days in Tennessee....Hummingbird.
Those Fast Flappers are on their yearly journey south, and always plan a stop to refuel around Nashville for the long trip.
If you don't have these incredible birds on your porch, you can!
Heather Gallagher sees them every year on the back porch at Warner Park Nature Center.
She says you can too at your house.
"Well yeah get one of those Beautiful Hummingbird feeders fill it with sugar water 4 to 1 water to sugar just mix that up inside of the feeder and hang it up."
But if that doesn't work, there is a second option.
" If you're having problems with the birds coming to your feeder, put another feeder up about 5 feet away and I guarantee you will have hummingbirds on your back porch.
Believe it or not, the wings are not actually flapping. Rather, they are moving in a specific pattern.
"They're not exactly flapping, they're moving in a figure- 8 at 70 times a second."
It's quite a workout, inspired behind sugar and water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.