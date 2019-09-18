The Bird is the Word these days in Tennessee....Hummingbird.

Those Fast Flappers are on their yearly journey south, and always plan a stop to refuel around Nashville for the long trip.

If you don't have these incredible birds on your porch, you can!

Heather Gallagher sees them every year on the back porch at Warner Park Nature Center.

She says you can too at your house.

"Well yeah get one of those Beautiful Hummingbird feeders fill it with sugar water 4 to 1 water to sugar just mix that up inside of the feeder and hang it up."

But if that doesn't work, there is a second option.

" If you're having problems with the birds coming to your feeder, put another feeder up about 5 feet away and I guarantee you will have hummingbirds on your back porch.

Believe it or not, the wings are not actually flapping. Rather, they are moving in a specific pattern. 

"They're not exactly flapping, they're moving in a figure- 8 at 70 times a second."

It's quite a workout, inspired behind sugar and water. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.