Hummingbirds come here in April, hang low, find friends and mates and wait.
“And then in July and August they are in mass at our hummingbird feeders and in our garden,” said Heather Gallagher.
Three inches long, one-tenth of an ounce in weight, the ruby-throated hummingbird can’t resist August in Tennessee.
Like helicopters, they hover and sip away at Heather Gallagher’s Warner Park Nature Center.
“Their wings are flapping 70 times a second,” said Gallagher.
That flapping means they can never stop eating.
“If I was a hummingbird during migration, I would have to eat 242 hamburgers a day for my weight and energy,” she said.
In this world, the birds and the bees don’t get along.
Mostly, Nashville is an annual pit stop. We’re not south enough.
“They fly south to Alabama, Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi, Texas, all the way to Mexico,” said Gallagher.
Come October, the hum of these birds will be gone from Tennessee.
