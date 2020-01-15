SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A two-day undercover operation by TBI and Spring Hill Police Department have led to 11 men being arrested, including three facing charges for solicitation of a minor.
The investigation began Thursday, Jan. 9 aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill. Authorities placed decoy ads on websites linked to commercial sex. All 11 men arrested have been booked into Maury County Jail.
The suspects arrested and their charges include:
- Naveen Mogili, 35, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor
- Adam Weber, 36, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor
- Schelton Guffey, 27, of Tomkinsville, KY: Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession of Schedule II
- Jordan Millican, 28, of McMinnville: Patronizing Prostitution
- Opey McGee, 39, of Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Daniel Crutcher, 19, of Unionville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Raymond Adamson, 45, of Culleoka: Patronizing Prostitution
- James Talley, 36, of Pulaski: Patronizing Prostitution
- Thomas Davis, 72, of Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Mentor Ahmeti, 30, of Mt. Juliet: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
- Avery Whitehead, 33, of Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution (via citation)
TBI, Spring Hill Police, the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Office of the 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper all participated in the operation.
