ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) –  A Livingston man has been arrested after a human trafficking investigation at a Springfield hotel.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating a tip sent to the bureau’s Human Trafficking Hotline from management at a Springfield hotel. The hotel reported suspicious activity that looked to resemble human trafficking. Over the course of the investigation, agents identified 44-year-old Timothy Duke as the person at the hotel with a juvenile.

The Overton County Sheriff’s Office took Duke into custody Friday. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $25,000 bond and was charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape.

