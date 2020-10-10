ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A Livingston man has been arrested after a human trafficking investigation at a Springfield hotel.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating a tip sent to the bureau’s Human Trafficking Hotline from management at a Springfield hotel. The hotel reported suspicious activity that looked to resemble human trafficking. Over the course of the investigation, agents identified 44-year-old Timothy Duke as the person at the hotel with a juvenile.
The Overton County Sheriff’s Office took Duke into custody Friday. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $25,000 bond and was charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.