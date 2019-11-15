RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A human skull was found Tuesday in the southeastern area of Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a farm dog found the skull and carried it to its owners who contacted the sheriff's office. Lt. Todd Sparks said no other human remains have been found in this remote area of the county.
The sheriff's office said the skull is unrelated to the search for missing teen Devin Bond.
Detectives are investigating but are not sure where the dog found the skull. Detectives are also investigating potential leads that could help determine the identify of the person.
"The skull is currently in possession of the medical examiner's office where it will be examined for preliminary identifying characteristics," Lt. Sparks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.