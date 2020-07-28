Human skeletal remains found in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Human skeletal remains were found in a field in the Kittrell community on Monday evening, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were found in a field off Mount Herman Road, according to Capt. Britt Reed of the Criminal Investigations Division.
“They are recovering the remains to help determine the identity of the person and the cause of death,” Reed said in a statement on Tuesday.
The MTSU’s Forensic Anthropology Search and Recovery Team and investigators from the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office have gathered the remains.
Detectives are trying to locate any bones.
“We’re completing an unidentified missing person’s report,” Detective Sgt. DJ Jackson said in a statement on Tuesday.
More information will be released through the National Crime Information Center.
