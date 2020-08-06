TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Authorities in Trigg County, KY, have found human remains in a wooded area.
According to the Trigg County Coroner's Office, authorities were dispatched to a wooded area adjacent to a cemetery on Rocky Point Road. Coroner John Vinson confirmed the remains were that of a human.
The remains at this time are unidentified and the death appears to be a result of foul play.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday in order to confirm the cause of death and identify the individual.
The investigation is ongoing.
