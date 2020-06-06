HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body in the water off of Cuba Landing Road.
The Sheriff's Office tells News4 the body is that of an adult male and was located in shallow water in the Buffalo River, an area commonly referred to as Blue Hole.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on scene and are working together to investigate.
The man's identity is unknown at this time, and the Sheriff's Office also said the body is not Joe Clyde Daniels.
