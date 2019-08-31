HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating a death after human remains were found in Humphreys County.
Sheriff Chris Davis told News4 loggers found adult human remains off Old Highway 13 South Friday morning. The remains have not been identified.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney and Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
