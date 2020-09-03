NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested overnight in Nashville after investigators connected him to a body that was found burned in a fire on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a fire call at a campsite around 11:15 a.m. near 6th Avenue South when they found burned human remains.
Metro Police say 27-year-old David Williams was identified as the suspect based off of citizens in the area.
According to arrest papers, Williams admitted to having an altercation with the victim at the camp site earlier Wednesday and striking him with a machete.
Wiliams is charged with criminal homicide.
The human remains have not yet been identified. This is still an active investigation.
