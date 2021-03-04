Justin Sawyer

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Human remains found this week in Clarksville have been identified as a 20-year-old missing man. 

Clarksville Police say the human remains were found off of Kennedy Road on Tuesday afternoon. They were identified as Justin Sawyer, who has been missing since December. 

News4's Forrest Sanders spoke to Sawyer's family last month about his disappearance. 

"This isn't something I would wish on any mom and dad," said Rick Sawyer, father of Justin Sawyer. "I don't have words to explain how I feel right now."

According to arrest warrants filed in Christian County, Kentucky, and obtained by News4, on December 17, Duwaun Davis and Marquell Sims got into Justin Sawyer's car looking to rob him. Warrants said Davis shot Sawyer in both legs. They say surveillance video at a Shell gas station off exit 89 in Oak Grove caught Davis and Sims putting Sawyer in the car's back seat.

Warrants said a third man, Gene Henry, met Davis on Pyle Lane in Christian County and helped Davis move Sawyer's body into the trunk. The warrants said Sawyer was now dead.

Clarksville Police have not released any additional information on the investigation. 

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Kilby, 931-648-0656, ext. 5651, Tipsline 931- 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.