CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Human remains found this week in Clarksville have been identified as a 20-year-old missing man.

Clarksville Police say the human remains were found off of Kennedy Road on Tuesday afternoon. They were identified as Justin Sawyer, who has been missing since December.

News4's Forrest Sanders spoke to Sawyer's family last month about his disappearance.

"This isn't something I would wish on any mom and dad," said Rick Sawyer, father of Justin Sawyer. "I don't have words to explain how I feel right now."

According to arrest warrants filed in Christian County, Kentucky, and obtained by News4, on December 17, Duwaun Davis and Marquell Sims got into Justin Sawyer's car looking to rob him. Warrants said Davis shot Sawyer in both legs. They say surveillance video at a Shell gas station off exit 89 in Oak Grove caught Davis and Sims putting Sawyer in the car's back seat.

Warrants said a third man, Gene Henry, met Davis on Pyle Lane in Christian County and helped Davis move Sawyer's body into the trunk. The warrants said Sawyer was now dead.

Clarksville Police have not released any additional information on the investigation.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Kilby, 931-648-0656, ext. 5651, Tipsline 931- 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591