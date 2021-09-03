NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Vanderbilt’s Covid Infusion Clinic is seeing a huge spike in people coming in for Monoclonal Antibody Treatment. And it isn’t just the increase in the number of those getting the treatment that’s concerning, but the population of those getting the antibody treatment.

Management at the Vanderbilt Covid Infusion Clinic says since the clinic opened last year, about 2,700 people have received the Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment. 1,000 of those infusions have been done since the first of July of this year, barely 2 months ago.

“To put it in perspective, we were at a point where our max volume was about 24 patients per day. At the end of June/ first of July, we were having discussions about decreasing our capacity,” Kim Lippard, Clinic Manager for The Vanderbilt Covid Infusion Clinic said. “That quickly changed when we saw the delta variant hit middle Tennessee area. Up until about a week ago, we had increased to 40 patients a day. And as of this week, we have increased to 80 patients a day,” Lippard added.

That’s more than triple the number of daily patients from when the clinic first started. The monoclonal antibody treatment basically puts a person’s immune system in hyper drive after they test positive for Covid-19. The treatment is approved for people who have mild to moderate symptoms.

“The whole goal of the antibody treatment is to keep individuals out of the hospital. As our hospitals have seen surges and they’re really overwhelmed, that’s one thing we can do is provide the infusion for individuals to try to stop that progression to getting to the point to where they need hospitalizations,” Lippard said.

With the Covid-19 Delta variant, the clinic is seeing patients they never really used to; the younger population. She says now they are seeing more patients in their 30’s and 40’s even younger.

“Prior to the Delta variant it was very rare, I mean we really weren’t doing pediatrics at all. But now we’re seeing a significant number of pediatrics,” Lippard said. “Our pediatrics filter through our pediatric infectious disease specialist who screens those individuals and would send us approval for patients they feel qualify, but I would say on a daily basis we’re infusing one to two pediatric patients,” she added.

Lippard said with the high volume of patients, even they are having to triage patients.

“So we’re trying to focus on the high risk individuals who are our senior population, our transplant patients, individuals who have compromised immune systems,” Lippard said. “And then if we have openings available, then we’ll open it up for a little wider criterion. We just have such large patient volume right now we’re trying to accommodate,” she added.

Lippard adds people getting vaccinated is what needs to be happening.

Three doses of COVID-19 vaccine are likely needed for full protection, Fauci says With the latest COVID-19 surge upending American life yet again, an official rollout of booster doses could begin within weeks, pending FDA authorization. And it's likely that three doses of the vaccine are needed for full protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

“The biggest thing that we’re saying is vaccination matters. So we’re seeing a lot of people who are not vaccinated. who wish they were vaccinated at this point. The goal is to get vaccinated,” Lippard said.

Vanderbilt’s infusion clinic is open 5 days a week, so that’s about 400 patients getting the treatment there, and when other area hospitals giving the monoclonal antibody treatment are added, that number in our region of people getting the antibody treatment gets higher.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid19 and would like to know if they can get the monoclonal antibody treatment, they can reach the clinic by calling its Covid hotline at 888-312-0847.