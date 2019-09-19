This week, Gateway Funeral Home in Clarksville put out a message; an Air Force veteran had died, and they didn't have any contact with family. All it took was that message.
"I'm surprised by the big turnout," said Army veteran Arther Jester, looking out at the crowd of people who gathered at the Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery. "I wasn't expecting this. It surprised us when we saw all those cars and the flag at half mast."
Jester and fellow Army veteran Richard Austin couldn't believe all of this was for their friend, Air Force veteran Staff Sgt. Lyndon Badgett.
"I don't even know how long he was in," said Austin, sitting outside with Jester.
"I think he was in about 12 years," Jester answered.
The three all lived at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.
"Mr. Austin here was his next door neighbor," Jester smiled.
"He was in room 404, and I was in room 405," Austin added.
They knew Badgett as a man who loved a good talk, usually about NASCAR or a certain story that still makes them laugh.
"He saw Bigfoot," said Jester.
"Yeah, Sasquatch," said Austin. "He saw him. That's what he said."
Badgett, the man who shared stories these men loved, has just died.
"That's a sad thing when a veteran passes away and doesn't have a family to show," said Austin.
Thursday, a huge group gathered at the Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery. Military honors were by the Air Force. The Patriot Guard was among the many. Costs of the funeral were handled by Gateway Funeral Home. Most in the crowd didn't know Badgett at all. That so many people cam out meant a lot to two men who just lost a good friend.
"We thought a lot of him," said Austin.
"He was a hell of a guy, a hell of a guy," said Jester. "He will be missed."
