WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - It's a chilly Friday morning in Watertown and you know what that means... High School Football Friday!
Big Joe on the Go is checking in with the Watertown High School football team, marching bands, and cheerleading squad. They're preparing for tonight's game against the Tellico Plains Bears.
Tune-in to News4 Today with Big Joe live in Wilson County to get up and finish the work week with some local football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.