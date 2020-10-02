MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - It will be an exciting Friday night at Riverdale High School down in Murfreesboro because it is homecoming

And even better, the football team has rolled off 5 straight wins going into tonight’s game. 
 
Making our way through week six, the Riverdale Warriors will take on the Siegel Stars. 
 
We're checking out Riverdale High School early this morning and of course, we sent our forever homecoming king, Big Joe on the Go. 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.