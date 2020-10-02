MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - It will be an exciting Friday night at Riverdale High School down in Murfreesboro because it is homecoming
And even better, the football team has rolled off 5 straight wins going into tonight’s game.
Making our way through week six, the Riverdale Warriors will take on the Siegel Stars.
We're checking out Riverdale High School early this morning and of course, we sent our forever homecoming king, Big Joe on the Go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.