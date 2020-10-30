LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Waking up to some cold weather this morning, but hey... it's football Friday!
It's time to get fired up and ready for tonight's high school football game in La Vergne tonight.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is live out in Rutherford County where the football team is having one of their best seasons in years.
Tonight's game is also La Vergne High School's Homecoming! The Wolverines will be taking on Cane Ridge.
Tune-in to News4 Today to check out its awesome band and Big Joe's preview of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.