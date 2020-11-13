CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This week, our football Friday has headed west on I-24 to Clarksville where there is a huge game taking place tonight.
Clarksville Northeast is hosting Clarksville in the 2nd round of the high school playoffs.
Big Joe is checking out the competition in Montgomery County and spreading some November football excitement to get you going on this chilly morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.