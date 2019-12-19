You may want to double check those reviews next time you go to purchase something online. News4 Investigates found out those reviews you read…aren’t always real.
Tis the season for shopping....and whether it's makeup you're looking for, clothes or even electronics, online reviews can make a difference in what you buy.
“Amazon specifically has had an explosion in fake reviews,” said Saoud Khalifah, Founder and CEO of Fakespot.com. His team analyzes thousands of reviews on 7 different websites, including Amazon, Best Buy and TripAdvisor.
“The problem is if they are fake and if they are inauthentic or they are deceptive, then your purchasing habits are distorted,” said Khalifah.
The way it works is you pick a product, paste in the URL and wait and see what grade it gets.
A 50-inch tv for example that has 5 stars and more than 200 reviews was given an “A” on Fakespot.com, saying more than 90% of the reviews are authentic. But a lip gloss at Sephora was given a “C”, despite nearly 400 good reviews.
According to Fakespot.com, only 72% of those reviews are reliable. “We believe the internet has been clouded with fake information and misinformation and you don't know any more what you can trust,” said Khalifah.
Some things you can look out for are bad English, broken grammar and spelling mistakes.
Another red flag? Khalifah says several reviews all posted within an hour of each other.
“There’s so much profit that can be made just by putting fake reviews on your product listings,” he said.
News4 received the following statements from a spokesperson with Amazon:
Amazon is relentless in our efforts to protect the integrity of reviews. Any attempt to manipulate customer reviews is strictly prohibited and in the last year alone, we’ve spent over $400 million to protect customers from reviews abuse, fraud, and other forms of misconduct.
Our objective is to catch and remove abusive reviews before a customer ever sees it. To do this, we use a combination of automated technology and teams of trained human investigators who analyze multiple data points such as reviewer, seller, and/or product history to determine authenticity. We use machine learning to analyze all incoming and existing reviews, and block or remove all detected inauthentic reviews. Our teams of investigators also remove abusive reviews and suspend and ban bad actors from the website. We feed the information about the actions taken by the human investigators to our machine learning technology so it continues to improve and becomes more effective in catching abuse. Last year, we prevented more than 13 million attempts to leave an inauthentic review and we took action against more than five million bad actor accounts attempting to manipulate reviews.
We have clear participation guidelines for both reviewers and selling partners, and we suspend, ban, and take legal action on those who violate our policies. We work with social media sites to stop bad actors from colluding and pursue legal actions to permanently stop offenders. Customers can also help by reporting any requests they get to manipulate reviews to Customer Service.
We work hard to enrich the shopping experience for our customers and selling partners with authentic reviews written by real customers, and we will continue to innovate to ensure customers can trust that every review on Amazon is authentic.
With regard to Fakespot:
Companies like FakeSpot that claim to “check” reviews cannot concretely determine the authenticity of a review, as they do not have access to Amazon’s propriety data such as reviewer, seller and product history. These companies have business models that are inherently biased towards instilling distrust in reviews on Amazon’s and other companies’ stores.
We see that bias when we investigate their claims and in the publicity they seek. These companies are consistently inaccurate in their assessments and they often cannot agree amongst themselves as to what is or is not authentic feedback. The fact is they simply do not have access to the information we have and they wrongly accuse reviews from genuine customers who have worked hard to provide valuable feedback so that other shoppers can benefit. That is not to suggest that there aren’t bad actors; we are aware of bad actors that attempt to abuse our systems and we continue to invest significant resources to protect the integrity of our reviews and we will not stop working hard on behalf of our customers and selling partners.
