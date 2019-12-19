You may want to double check those reviews next time you go to purchase something online. News4 Investigates found out those reviews you read…aren’t always real.
Tis the season for shopping....and whether it's makeup you're looking for, clothes or even electronics, online reviews can make a difference in what you buy.
“Amazon specifically has had an explosion in fake reviews,” said Saoud Khalifah, Founder and CEO of Fakespot.com
His team analyzes thousands of reviews on 7 different websites, including Amazon, Best Buy and TripAdvisor.
“The problem is if they are fake and if they are inauthentic or they are deceptive, then your purchasing habits are distorted,” said Khalifah.
The way it works is you pick a product, paste in the URL and wait and see what grade it gets.
A 50-inch tv for example that has 5 stars and more than 200 reviews was given an “A” on Fakespot.com, saying more than 90% of the reviews are authentic.
But a lip gloss at Sephora was given a “C”, despite nearly 400 good reviews.
According to Fakespot.com, only 72% of those reviews are reliable.
“We believe the internet has been clouded with fake information and mis information and you don't know any more what you can trust,” said Khalifah.
Some things you can look out for are bad English, broken grammar and spelling mistakes.
Another red flag? Khalifah says several reviews all posted within an hour of each other.
“There’s so much profit that can be made just by putting fake reviews on your product listings,” he said.
