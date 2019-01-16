NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ninety-four children are victims of human trafficking in Tennessee every month, according to experts.
State health officials recognize human trafficking as a public health concern and are working with agencies across the state to educate residents about risk factors, red flags and resources to combat the issues.
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. There are several local organizations that are working to help the survivors of human trafficking, but they need help providing toiletries and other necessities.
Click the links below for the nonprofits' Amazon wish lists:
Any items that are purchased from these lists will be delivered by the Junior League of Nashville to support these organizations.
If you know someone who is being victimized by human trafficking and needs help, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484 or text “BeFree” to 233722.
Below are red flags and signs of human trafficking victims:
- Is not free to leave or come and go as he/she wishes
- Is unpaid, paid very little or paid only through tips for his/her work
- Works excessively long and/or unusual hours
- Is not allowed breaks or suffers under unusual restrictions at work
- Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, nervous or paranoid
- Has few or no personal possessions and/or identification documents
- Lacks control of money of his/her own
- Is not allowed or able to speak for himself or herself
- Has numerous inconsistencies in his/her stories
- May show signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement or torture
Click here to find more resources on human trafficking:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.