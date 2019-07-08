(WSMV) - Families of law enforcement and first responders that have passed in the line of duty or otherwise have to deal with not only the pain of burying their loved one but moving forward in life without them.
Thankfully, there are many nationwide charities that provide assistance to those in need in an untimely and unfortunate situation.
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
One of the major agencies that provides support of fallen officers is the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Since 1984, the NLEOMF has worked to tell the stories of the fallen officers, honoring them and making it safer for those who still serve. They also provide support for the families of law enforcement and the communities they served. To donate to the NLEOMF, click here.
First Responders Children's Foundation
The mission of the First Responders Children's Foundation is to provide financial support to the children who lost a parent in the line of duty as well as to families having significant financial hardships due to a tragic situation. They also work to support children and the community at large through educational activities and programs. To donate to the First Responders Children's Foundation, click here.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
Restaurant Firehouse Subs has a foundation that provides lifesaving equipment and resources to both first responders and public safety organizations. They've given nearly $44 million to nearly 4,000 organizations across 49 states in various forms of gifts including bunker gear, thermal imaging cameras, defibrillators, ATVs, extrication tools, and bulletproof vests. To donate to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, click here.
Concerns Of Police Survivors
Concerns Of Police Survivors or C.O.P.S. works to help the families and co-workers of law enforcement who have died in the line of duty by way of programs, scholarships, peer support, a counseling reimbursement program, retreats for families and coworkers, and more assistance programs to those in need. To donate to Concerns Of Police Survivors, click here.
Cops 4 Causes
Cops 4 Causes is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that highlights philanthropic efforts of law enforcement, raising funds and awareness to give back to communites, support military and veterans causes, and provide aid to families of law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. Click here to donate to Cops 4 Causes.
