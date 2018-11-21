What kind of impact will 5,000 new jobs coming to the heart of downtown for the new Amazon hub be for Nashville.

Gov. Bill Haslam said at the announcement on Nov. 13 that it was the largest job announcement for the state of Tennessee ever.

+2 Nashville to become home of Amazon's East Coast hub of operations Nashville will become home to Amazon's East Coast hub of operations, along with a $230 million capital investment that is expected to create 5,000 full-time corporate jobs.

“When we got this news, all of us were really, really excited about it,” Haslam said at a news conference on Nov. 13.

Amazon is moving into a yet-to-be-built office tower in Nashville Yards, part of a 15-acre development under construction adjacent to The Gulch.

What kind of impact will we see as Amazon begins hiring next year?

"I'm excited about Amazon coming," said John Sharpe, the CEO of StaffSource, a Nashville-based staffing and recruiting company that specializes in IT jobs.

Sharpe said 5,000 new Amazon tech jobs will turn Nashville into a cutting-edge technology hub.

"Overall, Amazon is going to enrich the talent ecosystem that is Nashville," Sharpe said.

"It's attractive to talent, which is the end-game for these technology companies," he said.

If there's not enough talent in Nashville, Sharpe said, Amazon may recruit workers from their jobs in cities like Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and the Silicon Valley of California.

One bonus - they’re already used to big city hassles like high housing costs and traffic.

Amazon may offer work-from-home options to be competitive.

"They may offer them 100 percent remote, or they may say, ‘hey look, you don't have to come in on Mondays and Fridays anymore, just be in the office Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," Sharpe said.

Amazon said its salaries will average $150,000; that’s higher than the average tech professional in Nashville gets now, said Florin Matei, who heads StaffSource’s technology division.

"The average tech job is $100,000 to $120,000. It will really shake the wage and salary expectation for current employment," Matei said.

Matei said companies already in Nashville may have to pay a few thousand dollars more to keep the employees they already have.

"It's definitely going to put a wage pressure and at the same time attract new and vibrant technology and companies to come here."

Matei predicted Amazon will attract workers with a broad spectrum of experience.

"It's going to be quite a bit of experienced individuals, but at the same time, it will attract the millennial and gen z's coming out of college," he said.

Read Amazon’s announcement, including details of the incentive package Tennessee is offering Amazon.