NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The internet is full of items claiming to kill 99% of germs and bacteria on everyday items like your cell phone and car keys. It's an enticing claim to many of us doing whatever we can to keep our families safe and healthy.
“We’re all about keeping germs out of the house with COVID and everything,” one local mother told News4.
But do they work? Dr. Monique Bennett with Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation says UV light, if used correctly, can be effective in killing germs, bacteria and even viruses!
“They’re in the air, they’re on the surfaces we touch. They live on you and in you. They really are everywhere,” Dr. Bennett says.
We wanted to know if these products are worth the money. And if so, which ones work the best? Working inside a lab at Vanderbilt, News4 Investigates tested several devices on everyday items like a cell phone, car keys and a purse.
First up, a UV light box claiming to clean anything that fits in just 10 minutes. It was shocking to see what the petri dish looked like before we cleaned my phone…then after.
“Shockingly your phone really wasn’t that dirty. That’s pretty impressive,” Dr. Bennett said.
Next up was a set of car keys. “It cleaned it. It did a great job,” Dr Bennett went on to say.
But what about those UV wands you see everywhere these days? We sanitized a purse then went back 2 hours later to check the results.
Dr. Bennett says that all three devices did a good job at sanitizing, but she says you still need to be careful how often you use them. If not used correctly, UV light has been clinically proven she says to damage the skin or even cause cancer.
“The longer you’re exposed to it the more other problems you might have,” Dr. Bennett said.
News4 Investigates showed some of these pictures to people who have either bought these products or are thinking about buying them.
What do you think when you see some of this? “It’s scary because having little kids they put everything in their mouths. I’m glad I purchased one because that is disgusting,” said Alyssa Kushnir who has three children and another on the way.
Bramson showed another woman the before and after pictures of the Petri dishes. “This is before and that’s after. Wow, that’s really impressive. Looking at the bacteria and the germs on there and seeing it go away so fast is really incredible,” said another woman.
It’s worth noting our products covered a wide range of prices and didn’t appear to impact the quality of them. However, one came broken and didn’t work as soon as we took it out of the box. You want to be careful where you buy these from and make sure they can be returned. Often times, devices like these aren’t returnable due to safety reasons.
