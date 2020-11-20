NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thanksgiving may look a little different this year, but the food should be as tasty as ever — and it’s all thanks to the weather.
In Tennessee, we’re all familiar with the wild swings the weather brings.
Turns out, turkeys don’t mind at all.
“Turkeys live year-round in Tennessee. What we found in general is that the weather isn’t going to be too terrible for them,” said Sarah Blount, program director for the National Environmental Education Foundation. “Especially when you have mild areas such as Tennessee and you’re going to have more of a temperate weather set year-round.”
We’ve seen short bursts of cold this season which impacts vegetables
“Frost is bad for sweet potatoes. They’re in the ground but they’re still impacted by that,” Blount said. “Heavy rains will make it swell up, but for sweet potatoes they’ll even split — they will still taste fine, but people typically don’t gravitate toward the less attractive items on the shelf.”
When it comes to rain this year, we’re a little above normal.
“Too much rain is also bad for the wine. It’s reducing the amount of sugar,” Blount said. “If it’s taking in a bunch of rain, any of these fruity products are going to swell up and the concentration of sugar is going to be lower, meaning the product isn’t going to be as tasty.”
Too much rain will also change the price you see at the store
“The pumpkins that you’re going to buy for pumpkin pie and processing — that’s still to come,” Blount said. “If you get a ton of rain it’s going to make those pumpkins a little more pricey and harder to find because that’s going to accelerate mildew.”
So as we give thanks this year, remember to add the forever changing weather in Tennessee to the list.
