NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Hospitals are ensuring frontline workers are focusing on their mental health throughout this pandemic.
Jim Kendall is a licensed clinical social worker and manager of the Work Life Connections program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He said their healthcare workers are experiencing a variety of emotions.
“There is a significant emotional toll on our healthcare heroes caring for those very vulnerable folks with COVID, said Kendall.
Healthcare workers are experiencing the toll it can take each day.
“It’s been very challenging to to turn it off because you know, as a leader you invest in your people. You want to make sure they have all the resources that they need,” said Devin Bunch, nurse manager at VUMC’s ICU.
VUMC said they offer support systems for their staff.
“We offer ongoing compassionate care support groups especially for those departments where we’ve got folks dealing with the COVID patients. We also offer individual counseling services through work life connection, which is our employee assistance program. Folks take advantage of that because it’s a confidential service and it’s a normal thing to be traumatized if you are dealing day in and day out with death,” Kendall.
