NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Health experts say wearing a mask in public is the best way to avoid getting the coronavirus, but you've probably noticed wearing a mask in this summer heat isn't easy.
It can also be dangerous.
Consumer reporter Lindsay Bramson found out which masks you want to wear this summer and how to stay safe in the heat at the same time.
For months, we've been told the best way to not catch COVID-19 is to wear a mask, but for many wearing a mask in 80 and 90 degree weather is not just uncomfortable, but can make it hard to breathe.
“It’s a little bit uncomfortable. The second I walked out of Kroger I took it off,” said Clark Cato who lives in Nashville.
Cato is also among the most vulnerable.
He has heart disease, lung disease and is diabetic. He knows he needs to wear a masks but wonders just how safe is it when it's this hot outside.
“You can tell a big difference when it’s in the 80’s and 90’s,” said Cato.
Health experts say it's important people take precautions when wearing a mask outside for an extended period of time during the summer.
“Don’t act normally with a mask on. You need to take more frequent breaks and drink more fluids,” said Dr. Corey Slovis with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Doctors of course say the best thing you can do when in public is to wear a mask, but the type of mask you wear is also important. While some masks help you breathe better, they don’t necessarily protect you, according to Slovis.
For example, masks with a filter on them may make it easier for you to breathe. However, get around other people and you're actually putting them at risk.
“You are defeating the purpose of wearing a mask to protect others. It makes it easier for you to breathe, yes. It just doesn’t offer anybody else protection,” said Dr. Slovis.
Dr. Slovis says if you have to be outside and around others right now, stay hydrated and take breaks away from people so you can take off the mask.
Remember, the thinner the material the less protection it provides both you and others.
“Be spaced widely and don’t wear a mask if you’re going to exercise hard. If you’re not going to wear a mask be far away from others,” said Dr. Slovis.
