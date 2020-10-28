NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Davidson County Election Commission says they have a safe way for voters who are COVID-19 positive to vote.

If you are positive, you need to call the COVID-19 hotline at 615-862-7777.

“Now that the October 27 deadline for requesting an Absentee Ballot has passed, voters testing positive from today forward need a safe way to exercise their right to vote,” Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts says. “Knowing they must remain isolated from other voters and the general public, we will offer them the option of voting from their car at our Main Office.”

The hotline is open daily from 7AM to 7PM. You must provide a positive test result dated after October 27.

“Election Commission staff will follow up with the voter to explain what to expect on Election Day, confirm their address, and schedule a window of time for them to park and vote outside our office, located at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike. This way, we can have necessary paperwork prepared and solve any problems ahead of time, expediting the process, both for public safety and the safety of our staff.”

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 starting today through Election day can use this system.