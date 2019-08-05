NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A deadly weekend of mass shootings came at a vulnerable time as kids head back to school in the Midstate.
Parents may be wondering how to talk with their children about the tough subject.
“It’s okay to ask. It’s okay to talk to your kids and ask how they feel about those things especially if you’re aware that they’re aware," John Midgley with Vanderbilt Children's Hospital said.
Midgley helps parents navigate these conversations. The biggest question he gets is how parents can keep their children safe.
Midgley said it helps to stay calm during these talks.
“As they are discussing what their fears are, what their concerns are, it’s very important to be attune to those. Not dismiss them. That’s an easy thing I think most parents want to do because you want to protect your kids," Midgley said.
It comes down to three steps.
- Check in to see how your children are feeling.
- Once they start talking, listen to them.
- Discuss solutions about how they can feel better.
“That’s a huge powerful thing people can do with anybody whose going under kind of distress to know they’re not alone," Midgley said.
Midgley said it's okay to let your children know you're scared too and talk about how to address those fears. That can be used as a different avenue in this kind of conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.