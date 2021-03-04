NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Instead of waiting day after day for standard COVID test results, many are choosing costly rapid testing for quicker results.
However, the rise in demand for fast results has people paying anywhere between $125 and $250 per test.
Niall Brennan of the Health Care Cost Institute in Washington D.C. feels some of these companies are intentionally hiking up their prices. Brennan said, "I think some of these organizations are just trying to charge as many people as possible and hoping that some portion of them won’t fight back too much."
However, many testing locations are accepting insurance and News4 Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson found out who by calling several insurance companies.
Cigna, BlueCross BlueShield, and Aetna are some who told News4 it will cover the cost of any COVID-19 testing.
"If you have healthcare insurance, you’re paying a monthly premium and the rules are clear in most cases your insurer has to cover any testing or treatment," said Brennan.
Before you head out for rapid COVID testing, do some research and call your insurance provider to find where free testing is accepted.
