NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is Lightning Safety Awareness Week across the United States, and in Middle Tennessee, it's something we want to pay attention to. Tennessee ranks in the top 10 states with the highest lightning fatalities.
Thunderstorms can put a quick end to outdoor activities in the summer with lightning being one of the main dangers if we're caught outside in a storm. While lightning-related fatalities have been dropping over recent years, it's important to know how to keep yourself and your family safe this summer.
When thunder roars, go indoors.
Lightning can strike miles away from the storm's location. If you are close enough to hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning.
A lightning strike can be extremely hot reaching up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit; making it hotter than the surface of the sun. Besides the heat, the electrical current generated by lightning is the real threat.
Lightning is more conductive with metal and water, increases its area of effect if it is to strike either. By avoiding water and staying away from metal objects, you can significantly decrease the chances of being struck.
It's also safer to avoid open fields, hills, and tall objects such as trees. This is because lightning tends to strike the tallest object it is around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.