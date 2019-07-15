NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Amazon Prime Day happening, scams are popular among online shopper.
The Better Business Bureau says to watch out for pop-ups first. Pop-ups are deals that literally pop up while you are on social media or checking your email. In most cases, they look just like they are coming from Amazon.
However, they are coming from a bogus company and the BBB says do not click on them.
The BBB also says to watch out for fake emails offering deals. A way to spot this is by checking for "scammer grammar". Scammers a lot of time use poor grammar such as misspelling words and using poor punctuation.
News4's Carley Gordon has more on how to avoid being scammed on Prime Day.
