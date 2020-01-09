If you have unwanted gift cards you were given for the holidays, News4 has learned there are ways to take those cards and turn them into cash.
There are several ways to do this and this way you aren’t stuck with a card you won’t use.
Michaels, Old Navy, Barnes and Noble and Panera are just some of the hundreds of gift cards you may have received over the holidays.
Consumer Reporter Lindsay Bramson talked with some shoppers who had no idea you could trade gifts cards in. “Oh yes, I would love that,” said a Target shopper.
Websites like Raise.com and Cardcash.com allow you to trade in unwanted gift cards for cash at any time.
“Oh, I didn't realize that. I would totally be in for that if I knew that,” said another shopper.
But consumer experts say there is a catch.
“The most important thing to know when you're selling a gift card is that you're not going to get the face value of that card,” said Consumer Analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com.
We bought 4 gift cards. Starbucks, Panera, Target and Lowes to see just how much we could get if we traded them in.
On Cardcash.com you can get $19.75 for you $25 Target gift card or $20.75 for your Lowes gift card and that's if you want to trade it in for cash.
And if we wanted to trade in all 4 cards that would get us more than $77.00 cash back.
“When it comes to stores like Petco or Hallmark, things that are very specific, you're going to find very bad rates for those when you're trying to get rid of them,” said Ramhold.
The ones that will give you the most bang for your buck are Target, Walmart and Amazon.
These websites also allow you the option to take one gift card…and trade it in for another.
“I’m a mom, I have 2 little boys so anytime I can save some money I am all for it,” said Target shopper Summer Gay.
News4 also learned you use to be able to take any gift card to Target and trade it in for cash or a Target gift card.
However, due to a new law, Targets in Tennessee can no longer do that, so your best bet is to sell them or trade them online.
