Even if you have insurance, medical bills can still be shocking. That's why Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson started digging and found ways to save you money even on x-rays and cat scans.
For hundreds of middle Tennesseans, the Medical Mission at Home sponsored by Saint Thomas, is the only time all year they'll receive any form of medical care.
“It's been about 6 months since I had any glasses,” said one Nashvillian.
They’re among the hundreds of thousands in Tennessee who can't afford health insurance.
“There’s a lot of people waiting out there to come in here today, said Lamont Rivers who needed new glasses.
“We have got to change the way we deliver care to make it affordable and accessible,” said Fahad Tahir who is the President and CEP of Saint Thomas West and Midtown Hospitals.
Earlier this month, Saint Thomas launched Ascension Online Care…offering patients medical care 24/7 online for less than $50.
“They don't even have to leave their couch. They can have that care from their smartphone or tablet,” said Tahir.
And that’s just one way you can save on healthcare.
You can also visit one of its 9 express locations and using MD Save even find out how much you'd pay for a service before you get there.
“Those 9 express care locations bill like a doctor's visit which is lower in price than an urgent care or emergency room,” said Tahir.
Vanderbilt also has nearly 2 dozen walk-in clinics throughout middle Tennessee offering services like vaccinations and physicals at reduced rates.
For a doctor’s visit you're looking at just over $100.
When News4 Investigates called some Nashville family medicine practices, we were told a doctor’s visit in some cases would cost more than $200.
And a cleaning at the dentist without insurance could cost you as much as $200 out of pocket.
“Almost anything with dental is expensive,” said James Thomas who was at the medical fair getting his teeth looked at.
There’s also Green Imaging, with 9 locations throughout Middle Tennessee. You can get procedures done like an MRI, ultrasound or x-ray at a fraction of the price...compared to the average paid in a traditional health plan.
Then there’s helppayingthebills.com, where what you pay depends on how much your income is.
So, while this health fair may only come once a year, you still have options...so you can get the care you need at a price you can afford.
Vanderbilt will be adding an additional walk-in clinic in Berry Hill. It's expected to be up and running next month.
Click here for a list all of the current Vanderbilt walk-in clinics.
Click here for a list of all the express clinics Saint Thomas offers and click here for procedures and prices offered using MD Save.
