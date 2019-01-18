Day 28 of the government shutdown and hundreds of thousands of people still aren't getting paid including thousands right here in Tennessee.
If you're one of them you may be wondering what you can be doing to save the most money right now.
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson sat down with a financial advisor to find out.
Whether you're a TSA worker or a federal employee, if you're affected by the government shutdown…be sure you're planning appropriately.
“This is a great time to go back and reassess from a budget standpoint on where your family stands,” said Ty Draper who is a financial advisor with Beacon Capital Management.
Draper says it's critical you separate your wants-from your needs.
“And so your needs are going to be food, shelter, clothing and all the things we have to have to survive,” said Draper.
Do you own a home?
If so, Draper says get with your bank and see what options you have for paying your mortgage. Some, he says may even waive late fees.
Bramson asked, “What would you say is the biggest piece of advice you'd have for someone not bringing home a government paycheck right now? Asses exactly where you're at from your budget. Be calm and don't make a very short-term decision that could have long term ramifications,” said Draper.
This includes things like high-interest loans.
There's a lot you can be doing right now. For example, when it comes to your credit cards, consider paying only the minimum amount just to get you through this time.
And if you're a renter, get with your landlord to see if you can be put on some sort of payment plan.
Lastly, when it comes to grocery shopping, consider using coupons or buying those off-brands items that are usually less money.
“We don't know how long this is going to go so you have to keep that communication open. I would use credit cards only as a last chance opportunity that you would have to pay off some of your necessary bills,” said Draper.
