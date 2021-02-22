NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This week we're trading road concerns from ice to now pot holes.
TDOT says they're working to fill multiple potholes in our area that can cause major damage to your car.
Crews spent the weekend putting temporary fillers in place on roads that had completely thawed out.
TDOT says they're used to having to repair the roads after snow and ice and know it can cause big problems.
"If it’s significant enough, severe enough, you can actually have suspension damage, shocks struts, tie rods to where then the car would have to be towed in to the repair shop to get it fixed," Brent Ferguson, of Hillsboro Village Auto Service, said.
A mechanic we spoke to says if your car is jerking to one side and just feels off, get off the road and check for damage.
Right now, TDOT tells us they're using a cold mix to make temporary repairs to the potholes.
To report a pothole in the city, click here.
