NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's something we've all probably wondered at some point: Are my social media apps listening to me?

It becomes particularly concerning when all of a sudden you start seeing ads for things that you've recently talked about.

The good news is that Facebook and Instagram are not listening to you. The ads you see come to you because the apps gather information about your habits.

The apps are able to build a profile about you based on your activity, such as when you "like" something or click on an ad.

To monitor the ads you see in your feeds, go to your settings and click on ads. This shows you all of the companies and businesses you've "liked" or interacted with. This will reveal a list of your interests and everything the company knows about you.

Another thing you need to look out for is geofencing, which is how retailers use GPS through our apps to send us discounts or coupons when we're near their stores.

When you download apps, most of us don't read through the terms and conditions. When we do that, we agree to let apps know our location.

If you want to prevent some of these retailers from knowing when you're close, go to your settings and check location services. Choose the app that you don't want to track your location and make sure you hit the "never" option. You can also select “while using the app” option to only let the app track you while you’re actively using it.