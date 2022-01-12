NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a warm start to winter, colder weather appeared again. As we get into colder weeks ahead, it's important to protect your home from the chill of winter while always putting safety first when heating your home.
It starts with preventative maintenance. On windows and doors, make sure to check and replace any weather stripping that keeps cold air out.
Any gaps in those will allow cold air to leak inside the home, making it colder.
Outdoor pipes need to be insulated. Also, if there’s a cold blast, leave faucets dripping to prevent the pipes from bursting.
Next, make sure to check, clean, and clear furnaces and fireplaces in the months to come.
In terms of home heating safety, make sure to turn off portable heaters when leaving the house. Also, only plug home heaters into one outlet to prevent outlets from overloading.
Any flammable objects should be three feet away from any heat sources. This includes portable heaters or fireplaces.
Make sure to have that metal cage, heat-tempered glass, or that screen ready with any fireplace that you may be starting in the next couple of months. Install and test any smoke detectors, especially those carbon monoxide detectors.
Finally, have your furnace inspected and never use power strips for any portable heating service this winter.
