Porch pirates steal packages from people's doorstep just about everyday.
There are ways you can try and prevent yourself from becoming a victim.
One of the things you can do is if your package is coming in through FedEx have it delivered to Walgreens, Kroger, or Dollar General.
You can type in your tracking number to request redirecting your package to one of those businesses.
Amazon offers locker hub locations that you can have items delivered to.
You can select that option during the checkout process or when you add a new address into your account.
In store pick-up is also an option for many major retailers like Walmart and Target.
Police also recommend you telling your carrier to deliver packages to the back door or somewhere out of plain sight.
