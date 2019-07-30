Metro Nashville Public Schools and several other major Midstate districts head back-to-school next week. Leaders with the Tennessee Department of Education are urging parents to get their students back into the routine now, for a smooth transition.
“We encourage families to just go ahead and start preparing, first and foremost re-establishing those consistent bedtime routines,” says Eve Carney, Chief District Officer for the Tennessee Department of Education. “Set your alarm clock and wake up at school time at least three days before the first day of school.”
For older students, state officials recommend parents provide an alarm clock for their teenage students instead of allowing them to wakeup with a cell phone alarm, acknowledging a cell phone can be distracting for a teen if it’s available all night.
They’re also recommending students and parents review the school dress code and policies before the first day, so nothing catches them off-guard.
Carney also suggests parents work with their student to set goals for the new school year, helping their student detail specific and attainable plans for the new year.
“The first thing really is to set aside time to talk to your kids. Ask them what are you excited about? What are you a little bit nervous about?” She says.
For younger students, an important reminder is to know school can be intimidating. So parents should emphasize making the first day a celebration.
Carney also suggests parents practice morning routines with their children ahead of time, like walking to the bus stop, to ensure it’s safe and so the kiddos know exactly where to go and what to expect.
