NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We know many of you will be mailing in your ballots when it comes time to vote, and there's some concern over ballots getting rejected.
If it's not filled out correctly, that could happen.
Lindsay Bramson found out what you need to know so your vote counts.
Election officials say more people are expected to vote by mail than ever before due to COVID-19.
“If you want to have a voice this is how to exercise that,” said Barbara Moutenot who is excited to cast her ballot.
If you're one of those people, you want to make sure it's filled out correctly so your ballot isn't rejected.
News4 found out the number one mistake people make is they forget to sign it.
You also want to make sure your signature matches what's in the state's system.
Not matching could also cause your ballot to be rejected.
“I do feel it’s more of a fear of it being counted than me figuring out how to do it,” said Moutenot.
The deadline to make a request for an absentee ballot is October 27, and the deadline to receive the ballot in order for it to be counted in November 3.
Officials say you want to fill it out and mail it back as soon as you get it.
The Tennessee Secretary of States Office says if a ballot is rejected, time permitting, the election commission will send a written notice by mail along with a second set of absentee voting supplies.
Voters can track their ballot here.
