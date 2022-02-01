NASHVILLE (WSMV) – February is National Cat Health Month. While more than 25% of U.S. households have a cat, cat owners are slacking when it comes to scheduling regular vet visits.
Cats are taken to the vet when their sick or in desperate need of care, but not for regular visits. Dr. Liz Stelow, Veterinary Behavior Specialist at the University of California, Davis said that there are several things that cat owners can do to help their visits to the vet run more smoothly.
“What typically happens to set off the vet visit on the wrong foot is that the owner brings the carrier in from the garage, and the cat panics,” Stelow said. “This is because the cat is not accustomed to being in the carrier, and the carrier is a frightening thing.”
There are plenty of informative videos to help cat owners to get their cats used to riding in carriers. Once that happens, cat rides can be seen as a positive.
“This doesn’t mean that clients have to load their cats up into carriers and take them for daily rides,” Stelow said. “But maybe occasionally they can have a few treats in their carrier and go for a quick ride in the car.”
In addition, owners can also make the visit more positive by picking a more cat-friendly vet. Organizations like Fear Free will certify veterinary hospitals as being either fear-free or cat-friendly.
“It's really good to pick one of those clinics if you can,” Stelow said. “It means that the veterinarians and the office staff are taking special care with cats.”
In addition, the vet recommends medications for your cat to take before its next visit, they could be beneficial for cat owners.
“There are medications that can be taken the night before, and the day of that can make everything a lot less stressful for cats,” Stelow said. “That way, the veterinarian can do a better job of examining, and the cat won't have a really terrible memory of the event.”
Both cats and dogs should see a veterinarian at least annually, or more depending on the animal’s age and health needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.