NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Middle Tennessee due to the risk of flooding from Tuesday through Thursday.
Heavy rain can bring dangerous flash flooding. Six inches of moving water can knock a person down, while 2 feet of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.
Always be vigilant of what's around you. Since the ground is more saturated, there is more of a chance for fallen trees and downed power lines.
If you're worried about flooding harming your home or putting your family at risk, here's some information to keep in mind.
- Know where electric fuse boxes, water service mains and natural gas mains are located and how to turn them off if necessary.
- Plan an escape route and destination. If certain roads or streets are known to flood easily, plan ahead and know an alternate route to evacuate the area.
- Make sure roof gutters and downspouts are in place and working. Check the storm drain in your neighborhood. Nashville has a program that allows residents to adopt a storm drain. You can send Metro Water services a report about any problems.
