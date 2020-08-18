NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Sorry kids – homework isn't going away.

Most midstate children will still have homework whether they're in class virtually or in person.

The parents’ role? Experts say parents should foster as much independence as possible, but don't be intimated to contact the teacher if your child just isn't getting it.

"When you sense that your child isn't understanding something, then you can email the teacher a note and ask for help,” said Grace Bastidas. “Many times they will offer one on one instruction or give you a call and talk you through it."

Bastidas is editor-in-chief of Parents Latina Magazine. She recommends creating a study space somewhere in the kitchen.

"A lot of kids focus better when they're in a common place, so a parent can be making dinner and still be within earshot if a child has a question. The trick is making the kitchen work for you and staying really organized," she said.

Bastidas also suggests creating a docking station for tablets and computers, minimizing distractions and making a homework schedule to prevent procrastination.

But her biggest tip: don’t add extra pressure.

"You want to reinforce to your child that they are doing their best and that's what you and the teacher care about," she said.

