LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - During the afternoon at the Wilson County Solid Waste Convenience Center, many people recycled cardboard, plastic, soda bottles and other items on Earth Day.
For Dan Rodriguez, an avid recycler, there is nothing special about Earth Day.
“I think Earth Day should be every day,” Rodriguez said.
He believes the earth should be respected year-round.
“It’s not a recycle today and Earth Day today. Mother Earth is every day,” Rodriguez said.
His family had recycled for as long as he can remember.
“We recycle because it’s the only planet we have,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t have another one. (We) have to do best with this planet.”
His main concern is plastic bags.
“People think, ‘Oh, it’s just plastic bags,’” Rodriguez said. “There are some countries that don’t allow any more (plastic) bags.”
For 9-year-old Kylie Tucker, it was her idea to start the effort of recycling as a family.
“We recycle cardboard, plastic, glass and tin,” Tucker, who lives in Sumner County, said.
“She’s trying to recruit kids her age with a self-made brochure to consider recycling as well.
“I have this green club which we are trying to convince people to go green,” Tucker said.
“We started recycling because she wouldn’t stop nagging me about it,” her mother Liz Tucker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.